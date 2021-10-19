Franklin Resources Inc. Has $20.66 Million Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.15% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $20,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Shares of ELS opened at $84.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $88.47. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.15, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.23). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

