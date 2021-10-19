Franklin Resources Inc. Has $24.04 Million Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $24,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARE. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

ARE stock opened at $202.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $209.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.37%.

In other news, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,325,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $2,612,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,788,934.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.