Franklin Resources Inc. Has $24.11 Million Stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,536,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,457 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.37% of REV Group worth $24,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in REV Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in REV Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in REV Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in REV Group in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in REV Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get REV Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on REVG shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on REV Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of REV Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

In related news, Director Paul J. Bamatter acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $758,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:REVG opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average of $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $961.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 2.69. REV Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.40 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.42%. REV Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. REV Group’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.