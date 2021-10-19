Franklin Resources Inc. Has $25.46 Million Stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 859,526 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 164,971 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 4.37% of Peoples Bancorp worth $25,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEBO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 41.2% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 225,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 65,644 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 81.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 18,691 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 14.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 57.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEBO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Michael N. Vittorio purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.34 per share, for a total transaction of $31,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,007.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 2,000 shares of company stock worth $60,515 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEBO stock opened at $32.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.45. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $21.46 and a one year high of $36.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.86 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

