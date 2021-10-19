Franklin Resources Inc. Has $26.49 Million Holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 575.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,565,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,741,684 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.58% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $26,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,568,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 32.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 256,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 62,552 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 25.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

NEX stock opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 3.37. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $5.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.25.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $292.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.74 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 47.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.01.

In related news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

