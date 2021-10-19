Franklin Resources Inc. Has $26.66 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 70.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,190,017 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.07% of Aflac worth $26,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524,018 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 23.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 16.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,100 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Aflac by 5.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,920,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,355,000 after acquiring an additional 345,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in Aflac by 0.9% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,417,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,343,000 after acquiring an additional 59,337 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

NYSE:AFL opened at $55.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.94 and its 200-day moving average is $54.58. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $57.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 36,978 shares of company stock worth $2,108,556 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AFL. boosted their target price on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.