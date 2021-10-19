Franklin Resources Inc. Has $28.57 Million Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 6,473.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 810,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 798,360 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.06% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $28,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,415,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,185,000 after purchasing an additional 530,252 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,974,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,604,000 after purchasing an additional 514,230 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 54.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 229,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 80,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. 46.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.27. The stock has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KDP shares. TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

