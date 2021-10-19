Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,890,509 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 28,665 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.19% of Huntington Bancshares worth $26,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 44.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,052,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,543,000 after buying an additional 46,564 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 40.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 99,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 28,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.23.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

