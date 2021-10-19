Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) by 59.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 777,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,190 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.79% of Cullinan Oncology worth $20,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGEM. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGEM stock opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.29. The company has a market cap of $919.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Trigilio sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,563 shares of company stock valued at $7,815,717 in the last ninety days. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

