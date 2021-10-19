Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,855 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $21,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,366,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,846,000 after purchasing an additional 133,990 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,604,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,432,000 after purchasing an additional 828,247 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,129,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,603,000 after acquiring an additional 314,147 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,364,000 after acquiring an additional 59,056 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,055,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,257,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $254.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.39 and a 52 week high of $260.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

