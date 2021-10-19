Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 64.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 456,012 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $19,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,111,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,600,351,000 after purchasing an additional 314,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,668,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,941,168,000 after buying an additional 2,035,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $548,502,000 after buying an additional 1,052,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,682,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,620,000 after buying an additional 317,304 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,561,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,604,000 after buying an additional 45,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $78.13 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $84.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VLO. Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

