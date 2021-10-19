Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 11,760 Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Signify Health worth $24,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 2nd quarter worth $3,885,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Signify Health by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,151,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,475,000 after buying an additional 47,585 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Signify Health by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,063,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,790,000 after buying an additional 78,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Signify Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $995,000.

Get Signify Health alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SGFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen began coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of Signify Health stock opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. Signify Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.43 and a 1 year high of $40.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.