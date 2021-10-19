Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases Shares of 495,225 Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 495,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMEOV. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,633,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

OTCMKTS:VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

