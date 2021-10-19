Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,825,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,225,999 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.87% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $23,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,060,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 106,748 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 209,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCO. TD Securities upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.65.

In related news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $57,284.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 201,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,562.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCO stock opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.47. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $3.13.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $531.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.49 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

