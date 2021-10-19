Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,755 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Paychex worth $24,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 116.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 29,724 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 24.3% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 29,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 685.5% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 18.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Cowen raised their price objective on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $120.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.63 and a 52 week high of $120.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.47.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,117,634. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.