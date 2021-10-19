Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 21,512 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,336 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 21,512 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $20,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group set a $369.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.13.

FDX opened at $227.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $216.34 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

