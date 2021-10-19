Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 4,345 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.06% of The Hershey worth $21,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 531,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,567,000 after acquiring an additional 25,253 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 372,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,905,000 after acquiring an additional 119,501 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 252,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,013,000 after acquiring an additional 48,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 95,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Hershey from $174.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.25.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $26,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $51,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,221 shares of company stock worth $3,939,955 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HSY stock opened at $178.73 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $135.83 and a fifty-two week high of $182.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

