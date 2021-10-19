Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 5,315 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,315 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.07% of The Travelers Companies worth $24,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 92.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock opened at $152.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.69 and a 12 month high of $163.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.02.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.62.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.