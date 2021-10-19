Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 88,804 Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,830,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 88,804 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.51% of Pretium Resources worth $27,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 41.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 142,459 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the first quarter worth $430,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 37.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 43,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 17.2% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 14,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. 53.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PVG opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 0.72. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $13.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.40 million. Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PVG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pretium Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

