Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 9,867 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,867 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.18% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $22,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,607.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Shares of AMH opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $27.71 and a 1 year high of $42.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. Wolfe Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.10.

In related news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $316,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre bought 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,955 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.