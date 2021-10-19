Franklin Resources Inc. Takes Position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 922,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,493,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,887,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

CNTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.27. Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $26.90.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

