Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $28,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.83.

Shares of AJG opened at $160.61 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.95 and a 12 month high of $164.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.