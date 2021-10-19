Frax Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Frax has a total market cap of $351.17 million and approximately $14.96 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Frax has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001572 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00064512 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00067578 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00098717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,898.36 or 1.00040774 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,791.49 or 0.05936050 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00020786 BTC.

About Frax

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 349,686,350 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

