Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Position Raised by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 509,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Freshpet worth $83,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Freshpet by 11,186.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,727,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,423,000 after buying an additional 1,712,684 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,314,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 46.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,233,000 after buying an additional 363,951 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at $117,975,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 13.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 712,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,167,000 after buying an additional 82,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.97, for a total value of $308,759.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,055,899.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,456 shares of company stock worth $2,350,702. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $146.39 on Tuesday. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.41 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -348.55 and a beta of 0.63.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.05 million. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRPT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.29.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

