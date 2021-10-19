Friendz Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 18% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Friendz coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Friendz has a market cap of $652,161.51 and approximately $99,469.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Friendz has traded up 34.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00040635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.08 or 0.00193356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00088985 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Friendz Profile

FDZ is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 518,994,896 coins. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Buying and Selling Friendz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars.

