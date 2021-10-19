Frontier Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,257,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,495 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 3.6% of Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $51,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.59. The company had a trading volume of 487,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,613,746. The stock has a market cap of $392.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.96. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $46.89.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.92%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.24.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

