Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $26.33 Million Stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,366,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,407 shares during the quarter. SelectQuote comprises approximately 1.8% of Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Frontier Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.84% of SelectQuote worth $26,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLQT. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at approximately $509,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 217.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 91,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 857.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 31,846 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 21.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donald L. Hawks III bought 9,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $119,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raffaele Sadun bought 95,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $845,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 453,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,715. Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

SLQT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

NYSE SLQT traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $13.40. The company had a trading volume of 10,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,800. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.07. SelectQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 13.02 and a quick ratio of 13.02.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). SelectQuote had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $188.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.58 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

