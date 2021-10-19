Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $33.30 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,937 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.3% of Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $33,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $906,528,000 after buying an additional 38,723 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its stake in Microsoft by 16.8% during the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,575,000 after purchasing an additional 58,323 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 38.2% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 12.0% during the first quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 51,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.84.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $308.71. The company had a trading volume of 503,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,958,492. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.68. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $199.62 and a 12-month high of $308.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

