Frontier Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,509 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 2.2% of Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Frontier Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $31,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,572,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 265.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 566,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,242,000 after buying an additional 909,304 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,062,000 after buying an additional 737,922 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,980,000 after buying an additional 583,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,728.6% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 610,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,534,000 after buying an additional 577,210 shares during the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.72. The stock had a trading volume of 256,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,518,624. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $183.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.43.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.