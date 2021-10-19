Frontier Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 429,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,705 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.3% of Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Frontier Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.32% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $47,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,589,000 after buying an additional 99,162 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $503,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 54,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after buying an additional 25,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,086. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.49. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.14 and a 1-year high of $110.70.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

