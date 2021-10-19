Frontier Wealth Management LLC Invests $29 Million in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 993,571 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,002,000. Devon Energy comprises 2.0% of Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Frontier Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Devon Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter worth $43,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter worth $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 243.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DVN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

NYSE:DVN traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,087,186. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $41.98. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

