FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.08 and last traded at $32.04. 26,823 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.01.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average is $31.53.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

