FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Trading Up 5.2%

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) was up 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.65 and last traded at $6.63. Approximately 7,132 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 757,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTCI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.44.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.91.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $50.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.23 million. Equities research analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter worth $151,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter worth $191,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter worth $349,000. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

