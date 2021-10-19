Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.00

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (LON:FCRM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.25), with a volume of 155993 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.15 ($0.26).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.04, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 29.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38.

In related news, insider Dominic Lavelle bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £7,500 ($9,798.80).

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides multi-utility infrastructure and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure: Design and Build, and Utility assets: Own and Operate. It designs and builds gas and electricity connections for housing, and industrial and commercial developments; and EV charging, gas, and electricity distribution infrastructures.

