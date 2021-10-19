Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) and Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Head-To-Head Review

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) and Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Membership Collective Group and Full House Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Membership Collective Group 0 2 6 0 2.75 Full House Resorts 0 0 2 0 3.00

Membership Collective Group currently has a consensus price target of $15.36, suggesting a potential upside of 28.30%. Full House Resorts has a consensus price target of $10.75, suggesting a potential downside of 5.20%. Given Membership Collective Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Membership Collective Group is more favorable than Full House Resorts.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.1% of Full House Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Full House Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Membership Collective Group and Full House Resorts’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Membership Collective Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Full House Resorts $125.59 million 3.10 $150,000.00 N/A N/A

Full House Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Membership Collective Group.

Profitability

This table compares Membership Collective Group and Full House Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Membership Collective Group N/A N/A N/A Full House Resorts 7.80% 17.17% 3.95%

Summary

Full House Resorts beats Membership Collective Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Membership Collective Group

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc. engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada. The Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel segment includes gaming space, hotel rooms, fine dining restaurant, buffet, quick service restaurant, and casino bars. The Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel segment contains slot and video poker machines, table games, hotel rooms, steakhouse, casual dining outlets, and outdoor amphitheater. The Rising Star Casino Resort segment comprises of casino space, hotels, fine dining restaurant, buffet, sports bar, quick service restaurant, coffee shop, and multi-purpose grand theater. The Northern Nevada segment covers Stockman’s Casino and Grand Lodge Casino. The company was founded on January 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

