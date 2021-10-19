Function X Price Hits $1.63 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 41.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Function X coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00002550 BTC on exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $665.61 million and $67.86 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,906.72 or 1.00015852 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00053285 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00048279 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.38 or 0.00653212 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001590 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

