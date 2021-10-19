Fundamenta Tops One Day Volume of $1,811.00 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. During the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000563 BTC on major exchanges. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $366,186.57 and approximately $1,811.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00065170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00069847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.30 or 0.00100655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $61,911.49 or 1.00022006 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,744.37 or 0.06049275 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,724,935 coins and its circulating supply is 1,050,406 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

