Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSE:FURY) dropped 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 261,685 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 359,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

The firm has a market cap of $83.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.05.

Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fury Gold Mines Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

