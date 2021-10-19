Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Now Covered by CLSA

CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

FUTU has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $156.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday. BOCOM International upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Futu in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Futu in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.23.

NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $63.98 on Tuesday. Futu has a fifty-two week low of $29.30 and a fifty-two week high of $204.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 20.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Futu will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUTU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 221.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,116,000 after buying an additional 1,489,432 shares during the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,990,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Futu by 264.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,965,000 after purchasing an additional 615,526 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,817,000. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,408,000. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

