Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Now Covered by CLSA

CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

FUTU has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Futu in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. BOCOM International upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $156.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Futu in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.23.

NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $63.98 on Tuesday. Futu has a fifty-two week low of $29.30 and a fifty-two week high of $204.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 20.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Futu will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Futu by 221.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,432 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Futu in the second quarter valued at $30,624,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Futu in the second quarter valued at $1,594,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 520.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 258.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 30,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

