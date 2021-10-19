Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Up to $63.98

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.98, but opened at $66.20. Futu shares last traded at $69.15, with a volume of 102,723 shares trading hands.

FUTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BOCOM International upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Futu in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 target price for the company. CLSA initiated coverage on Futu in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.21.

Get Futu alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 44.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Futu by 266.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Futu during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

About Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.