Future (LON:FUTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Future (LON:FUTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FUTR. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 3,900 ($50.95) to GBX 4,250 ($55.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Future from GBX 4,180 ($54.61) to GBX 4,890 ($63.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,092 ($53.46).

LON:FUTR opened at GBX 3,562.71 ($46.55) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,727 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,132.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Future has a 1-year low of GBX 1,596 ($20.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,968 ($51.84). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

