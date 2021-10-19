FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Activision Blizzard, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Activision Blizzard in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the company will earn $3.47 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.42. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s FY2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATVI. Barclays decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Argus cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

ATVI opened at $76.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.09. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $277,982,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 256.2% in the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,485 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,277.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,725,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,031 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 306.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,047,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,161,000 after buying an additional 1,028,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.