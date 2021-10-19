FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Galiano Gold Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Galiano Gold in a research note issued on Monday, October 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. Cormark has a “NA” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01).

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Galiano Gold from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.80 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Galiano Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.15.

TSE GAU opened at C$1.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.28. Galiano Gold has a one year low of C$0.85 and a one year high of C$2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 22.65 and a current ratio of 22.73. The company has a market cap of C$227.19 million and a P/E ratio of 4.70.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

