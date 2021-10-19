FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Issued By SVB Leerink

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a report released on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will earn $2.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.70. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.40.

Shares of NBIX opened at $104.02 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $84.77 and a 1 year high of $120.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.47 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $838,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,324 shares of company stock worth $3,535,873 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.