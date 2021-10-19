G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,919 shares.The stock last traded at $20.22 and had previously closed at $20.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.18.

Get G. Willi-Food International alerts:

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.03 million for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 15.82%.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%. This is an increase from G. Willi-Food International’s previous annual dividend of $0.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in G. Willi-Food International stock. Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC)

G. Willi Food International Ltd. engages in the provision of kosher food products. It engages in the development, import, export, marketing, and distribution of a variety of food products to supermarkets and retail chains worldwide, through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for G. Willi-Food International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G. Willi-Food International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.