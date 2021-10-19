Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 15,000 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $7,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Catalent by 231.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 21,233 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 12.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Catalent by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,664,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,332,000 after buying an additional 12,044 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Catalent news, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 993 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $112,258.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $61,838.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,334 shares of company stock valued at $29,916,336 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.55.

NYSE CTLT opened at $130.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.31. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

