Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 500 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.09% of Chemed worth $6,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the second quarter worth approximately $24,504,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 2.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.7% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 28.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total value of $1,403,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,688 shares in the company, valued at $60,197,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $434.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $459.08 and a 200 day moving average of $471.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.45. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $403.00 and a 12-month high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $532.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.85 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.96%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

