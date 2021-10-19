Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.11% of AllianceBernstein worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 2.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 129,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 52.8% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 42,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 14,669 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 3.9% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 58,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 1.6% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 2.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AB shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $54.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.84. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $52.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.39.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $881.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.20 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 20.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 125.09%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

