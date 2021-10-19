Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.15% of M.D.C. worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 48.6% in the second quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 73,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 8.0% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,475,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $580,668,000 after purchasing an additional 59,824 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the first quarter worth $270,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the second quarter worth $812,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $487,693.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,524.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $120,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,076 shares of company stock valued at $933,681. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDC opened at $49.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.40. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.02 and a 1-year high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.95%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

